Friday, October 23, 2020 – Renowned lawyer and political analyst, PLO Lumumba, has commented on the mammoth crowd that turned up in Kisumu on Thursday to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Making his statement on social media after the Head of State pulled a massive crowd in Odinga’s backyard, which has been in the past known as a no-go zone for the Son of Jomo, Lumumba said he doesn’t trust the mammoth crowd that turned up to welcome Uhuru.

According to Lumumba, the same crowd that praised Mr. Kenyatta can in a short time turn up against him and crucify him.

However, he asked Kenyans to pray for a united country.

“The crowd that sang HOSANNA IN THE HIGHEST for President Kenyatta in Kisumu can, in the twinkling of an eye say, CRUCIFY HIM! But we must pray and work for one Nation- Our beloved Kenya,” PLO Lumumba tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST