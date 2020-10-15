Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s journey to State House in 2022 seems to be unstoppable going by what happened in Nyamira County on Thursday.

The DP was scheduled to hold a funds drive for Nyamira South Sub County Boda Boda Sacco at Sironga playground and later, a funds drive at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency for SDA churches.

When he arrived in Nyamira County, the DP was received by a mammoth crowd and his security team had a hard time controlling the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at Sironga playground singing pro-Ruto songs.

Here are photos of the DP‘s meeting in Nyamira County.

