Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – Margaret Wanyama is the lady behind DJ Mo’s marital woes.

The young lady, who is based in Bahrain, leaked evidence to Edgar Obare revealing that every-time she is in the country, Dj Mo invites her to a guest houses for sex.

She also released screenshots having night video calls with the philandering Dj.

She further revealed that DJ Mo disclosed to her that Size 8 is lazy in bed and that’s why he is forced to look for sex outside marriage.

Margaret Wanyama is an average looking lady.

Size 8 is hotter than her by far.

However, she might be skilled in bed and that’s why Dj Mo can’t get enough of her goodies.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST