Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on Thursday held a meeting with ODM Women League at Orange House, where they spoke about the Two Third Gender Rule and issues affecting women politicians.

Raila held the meeting despite the government issuing new orders on political gatherings or meetings.

In a statement on Wednesday, Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, who chairs the National Security Advisory Committee(NSAC), directed that all public meetings be held in compliance with the Public Order Act, failing which culprits will be penalised.

“A convener or any person intending to hold a meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession,” Kinyua said.

Following the new order, police in Nyamira County disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kebirigo, Nyamira County, on Thursday, and teargassed his supporters.

However, in Nairobi, Raila Odinga was freely holding his meetings at Orange House where he was seen having a good time with women who had come from different parts of the country.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga meeting the ODM Women League at Orange House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.