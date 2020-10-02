Friday, 02 October 2020-October 2nd is a very special day for Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz.

It’s the day he celebrates his birthday and coincidentally, his son Naseeb Junior, was born on the same day and so, they share a birthday.

Diamond’s mother shared never seen before photos of the singer in the delivery room when Tanasha Donna was giving birth.

In the photos, Simba, as he is commonly known, is seen leaning on the hospital’s bed comforting Tanasha Donna who was in so much pain.

Diamond’s mother shared the photos on her Instagram page with the caption, “Happy birthday tom Kaka Naseebjunior. Bibi anakupenda sana.’’(Happy birthday NaseebJunior. Grandmother loves you.”

