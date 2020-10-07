Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – The chaos that erupted in Murang’a during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the area left two people dead and scores injured.

Trouble started when youths allied to Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga clashed at Kenol area, along Thika Murang’a highway.

Peter Mbotho aged 15 and Christopher Kariuki aged 21, were the two youths killed during the fracas.

Peter Mbotho reportedly ditched plans to join friends for a birthday celebration on the fateful day, and hopped on a motorbike to Murang’a for Ruto’s function.

In less than an hour, he was dead.

Peter Mbotho was planning to join a technical college to study mechanical engineering before his life was brutally cut short.

For Christopher Kariuki, he was paid Sh 1,000 to go for a political assignment in Murang’a that turned deadly.

The father of one hailed from Thika.

Here are photos of the two young men killed during the deadly fracas.

