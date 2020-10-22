Home Gossip PHOTO: What was this LADY doing at the Director’s office? PHOTO: What was this LADY doing at the Director’s office? October 22, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Look at these ratchets spotted at Quiver Lounge – The new mchele den in town (PHOTO) Dunia ina mambo: Popular PASTOR weds a new wife as his ex-wife, who is a gospel singer, marries a fellow woman in Canada (PHOTOs) LADY causes massive chaos after parading her bikini body – Her BOOTY rivals that of Senator OMANGA (PHOTOs) MAUREEN WAITITU shares photos of son’s 5th birthday after FRANKIE revealed that she has denied him access to his kids (PHOTOs) KABI WA JESUS returns his newly acquired ‘baby’ gifted to him during his birthday The famous Instagram Luo lady, YVONNE NYARASEMBO, shakes her big BOOTY in a dera – Men lacking sleep (VIDEO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,291FollowersFollow