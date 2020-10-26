Monday, October 26, 2020 – A little known lady has become an internet sensation after she was photographed advertising a nyama choma base located on a major highway.

The curvy lady was dressed in a short dress that accentuated her big backside to attract customers.

Bills must be paid by all means and this lady is taking advantage of her gorgeous assets to make a living.

Kenyan men rushed to social media to inquire where that ‘nyama choma’ base is located so that they can go there and have a bite while salivating at her hilly backside.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST