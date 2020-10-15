Position: Personal Assistant Events

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our Client is looking for a competent and professionalPersonal Assistant to work in the Administration Department. The Role reports to the Director. The Personal Assistant is expected to offer personalized and administrative support in a well organized and timely manner. The role generally involves handling of variety of tasks on a one to one basis with the MD in her working life and communication.

A leading and busy events planning and management company that has resources and equipment to bring events from mere ideas to reality. The firm is involved in every aspect of planning and executions letting their clients focus on their core business.

The purpose of this position is to act as a point of contact between the MD and internal /external clients, Screening and directing phone calls and answering emails. This will position requires handling requests and queries appropriately.

Qualifications

Diploma from a recognized institution in Business Administration, Secretarial or Public Relations or any other related fields.

Proficiency in Ms Office with working knowledge of digital marketing.

At least 3-5years relevant and proven work experience in a similar industry.

Have knowledge of office management, systems and procedures

Must be up to date with the latest gadgets and applications

Team Leadership Skills with exceptional people skills

Awareness of the statutory and licensing responsibilities applicable. e.g Safety, First Aid, Motor Vehicle regulatory requirements e. g advertising on vehicles, carrying heavy loads e.t.c

Great Interpersonal Skills.

Excellent Organization and time management skills.

Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy.

Outstanding oral and written communication skills

Ability to be objective, Maintain confidentiality

Great negotiation skills.

In-depth knowledge of the industry and its current events.

The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Skill in prioritizing

Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure.

Accept responsibility for the direction, control and planning of an activity.

Must be flexible and adaptable

Have ability to be proactive and take initiative

Have tact and diplomacy

Work independently

Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation.

Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior.

Reliable and great attention to details

Honesty and integrity

Ability to multi task and prioritize daily workload

Exceptional multi tasking and stress management skills essential for this position

Strong customer service skills

Flexibility is an added advantage

Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations.

Utilize systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supplies.

Responsibilities

Acting as a point of contact between the MD and internal/external clients

Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments often controlling access to the MD’s office

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

Organizing events conferences for the MD’s attendance

Reminding the MD of important tasks and deadlines

Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence

Managing databases and filing systems

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems liaising with staff, suppliers and clients

Collating and filing expenses

Time and daily management of the MD

Typing quotations and making follow-ups

Assist in preparations of proposals and tender documents and presentations

Handle enquires and ensuring accurate information is given in a professional manner

Ensuring the MD’s office and board room are always clean and well organized

Conduct business research when the opportunity presents itself to find ways to improve employee morale and boost productivity working to cut costs without sacrificing quality

Coordinate and submit monthly reports

Run day to day errands to coordinate special events, including conferences, quarterly meetings and business luncheons

Maintain organization and pay attention to detail throughout the day and to ensure all documents and important contracts are filed and marked appropriately

Produce reports, presentations and briefs

Devise and maintain office filing system

Assist in sourcing items from suppliers when needed

Attending meetings with the MD when required

Keep updated with the events happening in the country and in the world

Home and personal life maintenance tasks from time to time

Miscellaneous tasks to support the MD

Provide basic and accurate information in person and via phone/email

Any other duty assigned

Handle social media pages for the MD

Key Performance Indicators & Reports

Daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reports are to be produced based on the key performance indicators which should indicate prospective callers converted into sales, customer satisfaction levels especially based on social media responses , improved productivity and improved sales.

How to apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (PERSONAL ASSISTANT-EVENTS) as subject to reach us not later than 21st October 2020 to careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.