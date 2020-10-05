Closing date: October 15, 2020

CBM is an international Christian development organization, committed to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in the world. CBM addresses disability as a cause and consequence of poverty, and works in partnership to create an inclusive society for all.

Overall Mission:

The job holder will provide administrative, secretarial and communication services on behalf of the CBM Regional Hub Director (RD).

Main tasks

· Proactively organize and maintain the Regional Director’s diary;

· Ensure smooth execution of Regional Director initiated external events through planning, logistics, and preparation of background materials;

· Assist in coordinating and organizing internal and external meetings on behalf of the RD;

· Preparation of travel and accommodation arrangements, manage travel expenses for the RD;

· Compiling and preparing reports, presentations, minutes and other correspondences as requested;

· Monitoring and follow-up of processes, projects and activities related to work packages as assigned;

· Advice the RD of matters requiring personal attention, with associated deadlines;

· Managing routine correspondence on behalf of the RD; dealing with matters requiring attention, or refer them to the appropriate person in the absence of the RD;

· Liaise with the communications team to ensure RDs active engagement in social media, documentation of important meetings and events (photos), and sharing of important calendar events

· Operate communication software in conference rooms, and host conference and video calls effectively

· Filing and record keeping;

Pre-Requisites

Education, Knowledge & Professional Experience:

· Relevant university degree in social sciences, project management business administration, or related field;

· Professional experience of 5 years in a similar role;

· Fast and accurate minute taking skills, shorthand skills preferable;

· Discretion and confidentiality;

· Ability to prioritize work and meet deadlines;

· Mature, dependable self-starter who follows through on tasks;

· Excellent written and oral communication in English;

· Ability to communicate effectively at various levels within the organization;

· Proven good organizational and coordination skills;

· A high level of autonomy and flexibility;

· Ability to work diplomatically and with sensitivity with individuals from a variety of cultures, professions and personal backgrounds;

· Advantage of lived experience with disability;

· Willingness to adhere and commit to CBM’s Values and Safeguarding Policy

How to Apply

Application Procedures:

Candidates with the required profile and proven experiences, who meet these qualifications, are invited to submit via e-mail, a letter of motivation, stating why he/she wishes to work for CBM, CV, three professional references and salary expectations to recruit.nairobi@cbm.org.

Application deadline: 15th October 2020

The future job holder will adhere to CBM’s values and commits to CBM’s Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Policy.

CBM encourages persons with disabilities who meet the qualifications to apply for this position. For further information about CBM’s inclusion policy, please visit our Resources & Publications section at http://www.cbm.org

This position is a national and subject to local employment and immigration laws. The job will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.