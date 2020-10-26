Monday, October 26, 2020 – Neno Evangelism Center founder and preacher, Apostle James Maina Ng’angá, has joined Deputy President William Ruto, in opposing the just launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Delivering a Sunday sermon at his church along Haile Sellasie road in Nairobi, Ng’ang’a, who referred to BBI as a ‘snake’, said it should be rejected by all Christians who fear God.

The controversial pastor said a ‘snake’ is not just an ordinary animal like a cow or a dog. He urged Kenyans to pray for the ‘snake’ to be killed because if it survives the country will head in the wrong direction.

Ng’ang’a also raised concerns with how churches are being limited in terms of attendants while political rallies are being allowed to fill to the brim.

The pastor seems to echo DP Ruto, who on Monday, during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya, raised fundamental issues and asked candid questions as he expressed his reservations on the BBI report.

