Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Coptic Holy Ghost Church leader, Father John Pesa, has apologised to Kenyans for misquoting the Bible.

During Monday’s visit to Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Sugoi, the priest claimed that it’s Solomon who killed Goliath to an extent that the giant fell with a thud.

The pastor, who intended to liken Ruto’s imminent victory to how David smashed Goliath, slipped and suggested the sling was propelled and unleashed by King Solomon.

On Tuesday, the pastor addressed a presser in Kisumu and said he made the mistake because of old age.

“Mimi ni mzee sana..sikumanisha nilivyosema. I am saddened that people thrive in such issues,” he said.

He further claimed that his life was in danger after he visited Ruto.

The clergyman said since his visit to Sugoi he has been receiving threatening messages and calls with some vowing to take his life.

He said a group of people also went to his church located at Kanyakwar area on the Kisumu-Kakamega road on Tuesday demanding that he give them money he got from Ruto or they would kill him.

“I feel my life is in danger after being threatened,” Pesa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST