Sunday, 11 October 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, on Saturday, hosted hundreds of elders from the Kikuyu community at his Bondo home.

The elders, who were accompanied by Mt Kenya politicians among them Maina Kamanda and Peter Kenneth, performed several rituals at Raila’s home.

Observers believe that the meeting was an indication that the elders will endorse Raila Odinga for the top seat.

After the day-long meeting, Raila jammed to Mugithi with the elders and other guests who had paid him a courtesy call.

