Friday, 30 October 2020 – An Uber driver was hijacked at gunpoint by a thug who posed as a customer along the Thika Super-highway.

According to information shared online, the driver was requested via USSD from Eastleigh to TRM and along the way, he was hijacked and ordered to drive his car past Thika.

He was then dumped at an estate called Githingiri before the thug who had posed as a customer proceeded to unknown destination.

His car was found around the same area several hours later completely vandalised.

Front and back lights were removed as well as some parts of the engine.

Police confirmed that several vehicles have been found dumped in the same area after being vandalised.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST