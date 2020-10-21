Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – There is an increasing concern after students in various schools tested positive for Covid-19, days after resuming classes in a phased reopening by the Ministry of Education.

Nandi County Health Executive Ruth Koech confirmed a case at Kabote SDA Secondary school in Nandi Hills, the student was taken to an isolation centre.

“A team of experts was dispatched to the schools and tests revealed a case at Kabote Secondary.”

“The health teams are closely monitoring schools to ensure the situation is under control,” she stated.

In a separate incident, a form four student at St Peter’s Boys in Kakamega County was admitted to an isolation centre in Mumias after he tested positive for the virus.

The County Health Executive, Dr. Collins Matemba stated that they were monitoring the situation in the school.

“He is currently in stable condition at the isolation centre.”

“Adequate measures have been taken to ensure that other students who interacted with him have been quarantined in a facility at the school,” he explained.

As schools re-open, students who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

The Ministry of Health has previously warned that patients with underlying conditions are more prone to contracting the virus.

Some schools are still grappling with how they will be able to practice social distancing, bearing in mind that some institutions have many students but limited dormitory and dining hall spaces.

Earlier in the week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe failed to give CS George Magoha’s proposal for all the students to report to school on October 26, 2020, the go-ahead.

