Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Panic has gripped Mawego Teachers and Training Institute in Homa Bay County after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the institute’s management, the student had reported back to the college on Monday with a mild fever and cold symptoms raising suspicion with regards to her health.

The student was kept in isolation and her samples were taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) lab in Kisumu, where she tested positive for the deadly virus.

After the confirmation, she was taken to Kandiege Isolation Centre from where she’s receiving treatment and being monitored.

According to the college administration, the student had not interacted with other students who are safe and carrying on with their exams after reporting back.

This case comes at a time when there’s suspicion that Kenya is probably headed into the second wave of coronavirus outbreak after a surge in infections over the past few days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST