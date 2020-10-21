Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Renowned Kenyan economist, David Ndii, has urged Kenyans to reject the just released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report because it is a way of creating seats for political dynasties and their families.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga unveiled the document at Kisii State Lodge and urged Kenyans to read the document before its official launch on Monday next week at the Bomas of Kenya.

Reacting to the unveiling of the BBI document, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said Kenyans should reject the document because it is presided by politicians who have refused to accept electoral democracy trying to create an accommodating “eat and let eat” political system.

“There is no public interest problem. The problem is politicians who have refused to accept electoral democracy trying to create an accommodating “eat and let eat” political system. Uhuru should finish and go. Raila should declare his candidature or retirement. #RejectBBI,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST