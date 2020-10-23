Friday, 23 October 2020– The late Churchill Show comedian Othuol Othuol will be laid to rest on Saturday at his village home in Siaya County.

The hearse carrying the body of the deceased comedian left Chiromo Mortuary on Friday morning and went straight to Kenya National Theatre (KNT) Tree Yard for the first funeral service.

The chairman of Comedians in Kenya Society, Ken Waudo, thanked all people who contributed money to help in the final send-off of Othuol.

He mentioned Jalang’o and Churcill as one of the people who have been in the frontline in the burial preparation.

“We would like to thank all friends, family, and fans who stood with us, as well as all the entertainment fraternity, more so comedians, with a special mention to Churchill and Jalang’o for their immense support and being on the frontline to mourn greatly our colleague. Also, political leaders who came in handy,” said Waudo.

According to Waudo, the funeral committee put up a budget of Sh1 million to cater for all the burial expenses and settle debts left by the late comedian.

Othuol died at the age of 31-years while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Here are photos of the late comedian’s body being moved from Chiromo mortuary.

On Wednesday, Kenyan comedians led by Jalang’o held a vigil at Kenya National Theatre to pay their last respect to the deceased comedian.

Watch the emotional videos.

THUOL

The Kenyan DAILY POST