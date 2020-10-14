Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – When Churchill Show comedian, Ben Maurice Onyango, alias Othoul, died on Sunday evening while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, Netizens started accusing his fellow comedians of neglecting him.

His boss Churchill received a lot of backlash from a section of Kenyans, who felt that he neglected the talented comedian at his hour need.

Churchill was even accused of sacrificing his comedians.

However, it’s now emerging that some comedians made efforts to help Othuol when his health deteriorated but he stopped taking medicine.

According to Milele FM presenter and comedian, Captain Otoyo, Othuol stopped taking medicine and became an alcoholic.

Otoyo disclosed that Othuol has been sick for the last two years.

He first contracted TB and then later, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Othoul has been sick for 2 years. About two years ago, he was diagnosed with TB as he had trouble breathing. Othuol was given medication for 60 days” Otoyo said.

However, the deceased comedian didn’t complete the dosage.

He only took medicine for 30 days and went back to drinking.

“Everyone has their way of enjoying life. Othuol loved to drink and he only took the medicine for 30 days and went back to drinking. When this came to our attention, Sandra Dacha, Jalang’o and I had to sit him down to discuss his health.

Since TB recovery requires food, we bought him food. So, some of these accusations are baffling as we were there for Othuol. He went back to taking his medicine but he was on and off,” Otoyo revealed.

