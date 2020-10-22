Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has shared his sentiments about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he has read the report and termed it as a “strange document” aimed at burdening common mwananchi.

“I have read the BBI report and noted something strange. The document entirely benefits politicians and does not address the issues concerning common mwananchi. The creation of unnecessary positions overburdens the common mwananchi instead of relieving them from the current burden,” Sudi said.

Sudi is part of Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction that has vowed to shoot down the BBI draft.

Speaking during the burial of Uasin Gishu County MCA Moses Chomba, which was also attended by Ruto on Wednesday, Sudi also vowed to lead the no campaign if the DP will be convinced to change his stance.

Some of the issues the Tanga Tanga bandwagon is opposed to include the expansion of the executive by introducing the office of the prime minister and the two deputies.

The DP has already declared that he will oppose the document since it doesn’t address issues facing common mwananchi.

