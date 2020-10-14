Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday grilled Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, over the Sh 150 million scandal at National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to DCI, Sudi bought two cars using money from NHIF accounts that led to the loss of millions at the health insurer.

A senior DCI officer, who requested anonymity, said the two cars were paid for by a lawyer who said the cash came from the sale of land.

Police dispute that theory, insisting the money was from an NHIF claim that was meant for patients’ treatment in India.

Following the loss of millions at NHIF to corruption, the insurer engaged police to track down suspicious flows of money.

But Sudi, who spoke to journalists after grilling, denied the allegations and said the money in question came from a legitimate transaction of sale of a property.

“I have been grilled in DCI offices from 6 am until now 5 pm. I have been questioned about a transaction where I sold my property in Eldoret Town to a company that wanted to build a hospital on the said land.”

“The transaction between me and the said company was completed after I received the money. They are now alleging that the money was wired from NHIF through the company to me. As a willing seller, I cannot smell the source of money that I received. So far, I have responded to all the questions they were asking. Iendelee namna hiyo….,” Sudi said

Sudi is among MPs from Rift Valley who have been abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta by terming him as a dictator.

