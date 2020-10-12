Monday, October 12, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has urged members of the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities living in Rift Valley to continue living in peace and avoid being divided by politicians.

In a video, he uploaded on his Facebook page on Monday, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said as a leader in Uasin Gishu County, he must join other residents to condemn any individual who may bring politics of hate and tribalism.

“And we being residents of this County, I want you to listen carefully. Nobody should bring politics that will separate us, and let us talk about other things but not bad politics.” Sudi said.

Sudi went on to say that the Kalenjin people should also not spread fear especially during this time where there is political heat in the country, such that when it reaches elections, some people behave like strangers, adding that he is a very good friend of the people from Central Kenya.

“Most of you don’t know that I am a friend to the Kikuyu community. My friends, especially those who work at Paul’s Bakery, come from different places including Murang’a and Nairobi,” he said.

The controversial lawmaker also made things clearer by stating that each and every person in that region will perform their tasks in peace and they will not move out even a single step.

Here is Sudi’s video

The Kenyan DAILY POST