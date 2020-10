Monday, October 26, 2020 – If you have been following talented Citizen TV’s anchor Yvonne Okwara on her social media pages, then you might have noted that she is showing her other side as a fashionista.

Yvonne, who is married to a veterinary doctor, is sharing stunning photos on her Instagram page rocking vintage outfits.

If her media career flops, she can be a very good fashion stylist.

Check out this latest hot photo that she splashed on her IG page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST