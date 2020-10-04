Sunday, October 4, 2020 – Chaos erupted in Kenol, in Murang’ a County, ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit on Sunday.

The chaos involved supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those of Ruto

The DP was set to attend a church fundraiser at the AIPCA Kenol Church.

Reports indicated that the police descended on Ruto’s supporters, who were waiting for the DP outside the AIPCA Kenol Church, with teargas, as Uhuru’s goons went on the rampage.

One person was killed in the protests as goons stormed a petrol station, pelting motorists with stones as people around scampered for safety.

The goons also blocked a section of the highway after lighting tyres and staging protests ahead of the Deputy President’s visit.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata witnessed the chaos and advised the Deputy President to liaise with locals before visiting an area.

“Stop this power struggle, it’s causing the Nation too much trouble.”

“Endangering lives of innocent ones.” Bunny (Power strugglers).”

“Passed Kenol on my way to church in Murang’a.”

“Saw chaos among the youth ahead of some political visit.”

“We heed HE advice and work for the people first,” noted Kang’ata.

