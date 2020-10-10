Saturday, October 10, 2020 – Migori County Governor Okoth Obado has returned to the ODM fold.

Speaking at a funeral in Migori County yesterday which was attended by Raila, Obado pledged allegiance to the ODM leader despite his cordial relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

He faulted his opponents for spreading rumours to create a rift in the party.

Obado made the pledge as Raila was set to pacify the political tensions that erupted in Migori County following the bid to impeach him.

“Baba, what has been peddled to you against me is utter falsehood and rumours meant to create a rift,” Obado stated.

The county boss also pledged support for BBI, which is spearheaded by Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is determined to reach Canaan.

“My support for the BBI and your presidential bid has been unwavering.”

“We are all seeking to go to Canaan,” he added.

This came even as Raila was pondering uniting Obado and his political nemesis, Ochillo Ayacko, ahead of campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

