Saturday, 24 October 2020 – A man lost items of unknown value after a lady drugged him in Sunton area, Kasarani.

According to OB, the man indicates that he doesn’t know the lady who hatched a plan to drug him well.

He had probably picked her from a club or an online dating site, something that men do often.

In the CCTV footage that he shared online and pleaded with Kenyans to help him nab the culprits, two ladies are seen leaving his house after committing the crime.

He might have invited one lady to his house and the other lady in the video might have joined her accomplice after the victim was drugged.

The two ladies made away with his phone, laptop bag, iron box, kettle, and other assorted items.

Cases of men being drugged by strange ladies are on the rise.

Ladies are reportedly luring men through online dating sites and then drugging them after meeting for some ‘nice time’.

Most ladies prefer to visit men at the comfort of their houses where they hatch a plan to drug them before stealing their valuables.

This is what the victim posted online.

