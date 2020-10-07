Officer Administrator – Urgently Needed

A Manufacturing Company at Nairobi seeks to invite suitably qualified talent in the position of an Officer Administrator.

Responsibilities

  • Handle all walk-in customers and ensure they are served promptly.
  • Ability to differentiate the company’s product offerings and convey a compelling value proposition to promote sales
  • Gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements
  • Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches to potential customers.
  • Follow-up with existing customers on Customer after sales service and build a return customer pipeline
  • Bring new customers on board through cold calling, visiting, emailing, networking, referrals and social media marketing
  • Follow-up on the customer Invoices payments.
  • Managing both inbound and outbound calls and distributing incoming or outgoing Mail
  • Creating contacts for critical vendors, suppliers and service-providers
  • Answering visitor inquiries and managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers
  • Updating the clients contact lists, concerns and complain
  • Receiving and recording incoming mails, invoices and forward to directors or to the appropriate office promptly
  • Ensuring the office area, meeting room and Directors office are always clean.

Qualifications

  • Administration experience in a busy organisation.
  • customer centric
  • Good sales acumen with promotion experience
  • Must be computer literate
  • At least Form 4 certificate
  • Qualification in business administration or sale is an added advantage
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience on sales and office administration

How to Apply

Candidates who possess relevant qualification and experience are advised to send their updated CVs; the Email Subject to read (Job Title) to hr@optimsystems.co.ke / optimsystems79@gmail.com indicating, expected salary by Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

