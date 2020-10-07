Officer Administrator – Urgently Needed

A Manufacturing Company at Nairobi seeks to invite suitably qualified talent in the position of an Officer Administrator.

Responsibilities

Handle all walk-in customers and ensure they are served promptly.

Ability to differentiate the company’s product offerings and convey a compelling value proposition to promote sales

Gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements

Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches to potential customers.

Follow-up with existing customers on Customer after sales service and build a return customer pipeline

Bring new customers on board through cold calling, visiting, emailing, networking, referrals and social media marketing

Follow-up on the customer Invoices payments.

Managing both inbound and outbound calls and distributing incoming or outgoing Mail

Creating contacts for critical vendors, suppliers and service-providers

Answering visitor inquiries and managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers

Updating the clients contact lists, concerns and complain

Receiving and recording incoming mails, invoices and forward to directors or to the appropriate office promptly

Ensuring the office area, meeting room and Directors office are always clean.

Qualifications

Administration experience in a busy organisation.

customer centric

Good sales acumen with promotion experience

Must be computer literate

At least Form 4 certificate

Qualification in business administration or sale is an added advantage

A minimum of 2 years’ experience on sales and office administration

How to Apply

Candidates who possess relevant qualification and experience are advised to send their updated CVs; the Email Subject to read (Job Title) to hr@optimsystems.co.ke / optimsystems79@gmail.com indicating, expected salary by Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.