Officer Administrator – Urgently Needed
A Manufacturing Company at Nairobi seeks to invite suitably qualified talent in the position of an Officer Administrator.
Responsibilities
- Handle all walk-in customers and ensure they are served promptly.
- Ability to differentiate the company’s product offerings and convey a compelling value proposition to promote sales
- Gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements
- Plan, prepare and present persuasive approaches to potential customers.
- Follow-up with existing customers on Customer after sales service and build a return customer pipeline
- Bring new customers on board through cold calling, visiting, emailing, networking, referrals and social media marketing
- Follow-up on the customer Invoices payments.
- Managing both inbound and outbound calls and distributing incoming or outgoing Mail
- Creating contacts for critical vendors, suppliers and service-providers
- Answering visitor inquiries and managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers
- Updating the clients contact lists, concerns and complain
- Receiving and recording incoming mails, invoices and forward to directors or to the appropriate office promptly
- Ensuring the office area, meeting room and Directors office are always clean.
Qualifications
- Administration experience in a busy organisation.
- customer centric
- Good sales acumen with promotion experience
- Must be computer literate
- At least Form 4 certificate
- Qualification in business administration or sale is an added advantage
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience on sales and office administration
How to Apply
Candidates who possess relevant qualification and experience are advised to send their updated CVs; the Email Subject to read (Job Title) to hr@optimsystems.co.ke / optimsystems79@gmail.com indicating, expected salary by Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.