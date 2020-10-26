Office Manager, Term Appointment (3 years, renewable)

Entity: Aga Khan University

Location: Pakistan or Kenya

Introduction

Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU, http://www.aku.edu) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents. An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in multiple health science and social science disciplines, carries out research pertinent primarily to low- and middle-income countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards. It has almost 2,500 students and 14,000 staff. The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As a leading international institution dedicated to excellence and change, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access.

The Brain & Mind Institute seeks to build capacity in the domains of mental health and neuroscience. In collaboration with partners, the Institute will advance leadership capacity and support service delivery across East Africa and other regions served by AKU. The Institute supports: (i) a hub for scholarship, exchange, and action on mental health issues, and (ii) educational, clinical, and community-based programs. Research focuses on the context of today’s youth in Africa and South Asia and programmatic offerings address mental health related issues, such as stigma and resiliency. The Institute develops new curricula integrating behavioral sciences and mental health for AKU’s medical colleges and nursing education. A significant area of interest is the implementation of science-based programing in hospital and community clinics that translate new discoveries into prevention and treatment programs.

Do you want to improve mental health in low- and middle-income countries? Are you ready to join a dynamic global team seeking to understand the determinants of mental health and shape our responses to complex and mounting problems? The Brain and Mind Institute at the Aga Khan University is looking for a highly organized and proactive Office Manager who is excited by the opportunity to work in the fields of mental health and neuroscience.

Working with a team based in Kenya and Pakistan and other locations globally, this position offers a career-building opportunity for an aspiring individual.

Responsibilities

Provision of administrative support across BMI

Organizing meetings and ensuring they are effectively scheduled and that relevant dossiers are prepared and provided to all participating members

Taking and producing minutes

Managing internal and external correspondence

Managing all aspects of travel and accommodation for national and international travel according to University policies

Ensuring timely reimbursements for travel related expenses

Efficient and timely management of all physical and electronic files

Producing management level reports, presentations and drafting new contracts

Qualifications

A bachelor degree or equivalent.

Five years mimimum work experience in office administration

Excellent computer skills, including a high degree of proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (additional linguistic capacities in Urdu and/or Swahili would be an asset)

Ability to work relatively independently as well as collaboratively with interdisciplinary and international teams

Sensitivity to and respect for diversity

How to Apply

​Interested candidates should submit a Cover letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, names and email contacts of three professional referees, telephone contact, e-mail address and copies of relevant academic certificates to The Manager, Human Resources, Aga Khan University’s Campus Nairobi, Kenya. P. O. Box 30270-00100 or by email to hr.universityke@aku.edu .

Your email application should bear the reference number OM/BMI as the subject. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

More information about the Aga Khan University is available at http://www.aku.edu