CASB 12 JG(E),

Responsibilities

  • Cleaning, dusting offices and machines, ensuring habitable office conditions equipment/apparatus;
  • collecting and disposing waste;
  • Management of office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement.
  • Mesegerial duties such as delivering mail and carrying files.
  • Any other relevant duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  • A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Certificate mean grade D + or any other equivalentqualification.
  • A Certificate of good conduct.
  • Any other qualifications that may be accepted/approved by CASB.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.

