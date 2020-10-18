CASB 12 JG(E),
Responsibilities
- Cleaning, dusting offices and machines, ensuring habitable office conditions equipment/apparatus;
- collecting and disposing waste;
- Management of office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement.
- Mesegerial duties such as delivering mail and carrying files.
- Any other relevant duty that may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Certificate mean grade D + or any other equivalentqualification.
- A Certificate of good conduct.
- Any other qualifications that may be accepted/approved by CASB.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.
Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/
The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.