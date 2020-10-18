CASB 12 JG(E),

Responsibilities

Cleaning, dusting offices and machines, ensuring habitable office conditions equipment/apparatus;

collecting and disposing waste;

Management of office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement.

Mesegerial duties such as delivering mail and carrying files.

Any other relevant duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Certificate mean grade D + or any other equivalentqualification.

A Certificate of good conduct.

Any other qualifications that may be accepted/approved by CASB.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.