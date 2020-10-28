Position: Office Assistant
Report to: Head of Admin/Hr
Location: AICHM
Job description
AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Office Assistant.
Responsibilities
- Handling incoming calls and other communications.
- Managing filing system.
- Recording information as needed.
- Updating paperwork, maintaining documents and word processing.
- Helping organize and maintain office common areas.
- Performing general office clerk duties and errands.
- Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.
- Coordinating events as necessary.
- Maintaining supply inventory.
- Maintaining office equipment as needed.
- Managing reception area
- Creating, maintaining, and entering information into databases.
Qualifications
- Diploma in office management
- Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in.
- Interpersonal Skills
- Time management.
- Customer service.
- Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in.
How to apply
Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.
Please send your application to:
The Executive Director,
AIC Health Ministries,
BOX 40431-00100,
NAIROBI
NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org