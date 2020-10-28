Position: Office Assistant

Report to: Head of Admin/Hr

Location: AICHM 

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Office Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Handling incoming calls and other communications.
  • Managing filing system.
  • Recording information as needed.
  • Updating paperwork, maintaining documents and word processing.
  • Helping organize and maintain office common areas.
  • Performing general office clerk duties and errands.
  • Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.
  • Coordinating events as necessary.
  • Maintaining supply inventory.
  • Maintaining office equipment as needed.
  • Managing reception area
  • Creating, maintaining, and entering information into databases.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in office management
  • Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in.
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Time management.
  • Customer service.
  • Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director,

AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100,

NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply