Position: Office Assistant

Report to: Head of Admin/Hr

Location: AICHM

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Office Assistant.

Responsibilities

Handling incoming calls and other communications.

Managing filing system.

Recording information as needed.

Updating paperwork, maintaining documents and word processing.

Helping organize and maintain office common areas.

Performing general office clerk duties and errands.

Organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations needs as required.

Coordinating events as necessary.

Maintaining supply inventory.

Maintaining office equipment as needed.

Managing reception area

Creating, maintaining, and entering information into databases.

Qualifications

Diploma in office management

Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in.

Interpersonal Skills

Time management.

Customer service.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director,

AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100,

NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org