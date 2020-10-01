Job Title: HR & Office Administrator – IT Company
Industry: IT
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 60k
Our client is an IT service provider in Kenya and across the African continent.
They seek to hire a well-experienced HR & Office Administrator tasked with supporting the human resource and administrative functions in the organization.
H/She will manage the front desk daily and offer additional support in helpdesk management and coordination of general administrative services.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Handle the administrative functions in the office.
- Handle the front office operations.
- Coordinate the recruitment and placement of new staff as required and conduct staff orientation.
- Develop and coordinate staff duty rotas and ensure optimum staffing levels for daily operations including leave planning and management.
- Identify training needs for staff both on an individual basis as well as other focused training programs.
- Develop, coordinate and conduct employee performance appraisals.
- Review, analyse, update and recommend revisions of policies and procedures in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
- Ensure all staff are compliant with their employment guidelines.
- Maintain all the required HR documentation for the company and ensure it is updated regularly
- Support the payroll process by ensuring that correct data is provided to the finance department in liaison with the HRM.
- Ensure that all staff have the required tools /equipment/facilities for their success in the work.
- Promote a healthy spirit of team work and communication within the company through regular meetings and exchange of information.
- Ensure proper manpower planning in order to establish smooth succession plan for all department and ensure transfer of knowledge for all staffs.
- Maintaining accurate administrative records and preparation of admin reports as required
- Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by management.
Qualifications
- Degree/Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management
- At least 3 years of experience as an HR Officer in an IT / Software company
- Experience in a software / IT industry will be an added advantage
- Strong customer focus and problem solver
- Strong communication skills and superb interpersonal skills
- Leadership skills & supervision skills
- Effective verbal and written communication skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR & Office Administrator – IT Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th October 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.