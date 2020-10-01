Job Title: HR & Office Administrator – IT Company

Industry: IT

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 60k

Our client is an IT service provider in Kenya and across the African continent.

They seek to hire a well-experienced HR & Office Administrator tasked with supporting the human resource and administrative functions in the organization.

H/She will manage the front desk daily and offer additional support in helpdesk management and coordination of general administrative services.

Roles and Responsibilities

Handle the administrative functions in the office.

Handle the front office operations.

Coordinate the recruitment and placement of new staff as required and conduct staff orientation.

Develop and coordinate staff duty rotas and ensure optimum staffing levels for daily operations including leave planning and management.

Identify training needs for staff both on an individual basis as well as other focused training programs.

Develop, coordinate and conduct employee performance appraisals.

Review, analyse, update and recommend revisions of policies and procedures in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Ensure all staff are compliant with their employment guidelines.

Maintain all the required HR documentation for the company and ensure it is updated regularly

Support the payroll process by ensuring that correct data is provided to the finance department in liaison with the HRM.

Ensure that all staff have the required tools /equipment/facilities for their success in the work.

Promote a healthy spirit of team work and communication within the company through regular meetings and exchange of information.

Ensure proper manpower planning in order to establish smooth succession plan for all department and ensure transfer of knowledge for all staffs.

Maintaining accurate administrative records and preparation of admin reports as required

Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by management.

Qualifications

Degree/Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management

At least 3 years of experience as an HR Officer in an IT / Software company

Experience in a software / IT industry will be an added advantage

Strong customer focus and problem solver

Strong communication skills and superb interpersonal skills

Leadership skills & supervision skills

Effective verbal and written communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR & Office Administrator – IT Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th October 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.