Job Title: HR & Office Administrator – IT Company

Industry: IT

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 60k

Our client is an IT service provider in Kenya and across the African continent.

They seek to hire a well-experienced HR & Office Administrator tasked with supporting the human resource and administrative functions in the organization.

H/She will manage the front desk daily and offer additional support in helpdesk management and coordination of general administrative services.

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Handle the administrative functions in the office.
  • Handle the front office operations.
  • Coordinate the recruitment and placement of new staff as required and conduct staff orientation.
  • Develop and coordinate staff duty rotas and ensure optimum staffing levels for daily operations including leave planning and management.
  • Identify training needs for staff both on an individual basis as well as other focused training programs.
  • Develop, coordinate and conduct employee performance appraisals.
  • Review, analyse, update and recommend revisions of policies and procedures in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
  • Ensure all staff are compliant with their employment guidelines.
  • Maintain all the required HR documentation for the company and ensure it is updated regularly
  • Support the payroll process by ensuring that correct data is provided to the finance department in liaison with the HRM.
  • Ensure that all staff have the required tools /equipment/facilities for their success in the work.
  • Promote a healthy spirit of team work and communication within the company through regular meetings and exchange of information.
  • Ensure proper manpower planning in order to establish smooth succession plan for all department and ensure transfer of knowledge for all staffs.
  • Maintaining accurate administrative records and preparation of admin reports as required
  • Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by management.

Qualifications

  • Degree/Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management
  • At least 3 years of experience as an HR Officer in an IT / Software company
  • Experience in a software / IT industry will be an added advantage
  • Strong customer focus and problem solver
  • Strong communication skills and superb interpersonal skills
  • Leadership skills & supervision skills
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR & Office Administrator – IT Company) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 5th October 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

