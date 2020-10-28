Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Education established under the TVET Act of 2013. The mandate of the Authority is to promote quality access, equity and relevance in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by developing standards, inspecting, registering and licensing trainers.

The Authority seeks to recruit a result-oriented, self-driven person with high integrity to fill the following vacant positions:

ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR, TVETA GRADE 8

Terms of Appointment: Pensionable

Basic Pay: 47,580 – 70,655

House Allowance: 28,000

Commuter Allowance: 10,000

Responsibilities

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;

Maintaining the regional office diary;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Maintaining proper record of correspondence and file movement;

Ensure security of office records, documents and equipment;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Maintaining schedule of meetings and minutes and reports;

Ensuring the general cleanliness of the offices;

Facilitating payment of utility bills;

Qualifications

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or its equivalent

OR

Diploma in Business Administration, Business Management, or its equivalent from a recognized institution

How to Apply

Soft copy applications:

Interested persons should send their detailed application cover letter and Curriculum Vitae (CV) ONLY. The Curriculum Vitae should include their day and evening telephone numbers, e- mail address and names and addresses of three referees. The application should reach the Director General/CEO not later than MONDAY 2ND NOVEMBER, 2020 5 P.M.

The application should be sent to the following email address: recruitment@tveta.go.ke.

Applicants are also REQUIRED to fill the attached job application summary template and submit in soft copy (saved in MS Excel) together with their application. An example has been attached for your guidance. Kindly replace the sample with your information.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce academic certificates and testimonials as indicated on their CVs and job application summary.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be expected to produce valid copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations when they appear for interview in fulfillment of the requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution.

Valid tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Valid Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) clearance certificate;

Valid self-declaration forms from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission specific to this advertisement;

Police Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued not more than one year ago from the date of this advert;

Valid Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Persons with Disability (PWDs) and other Minority groups are encouraged to apply.