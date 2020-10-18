CASB 10 JG (H),

Responsibilities

typing of board minutes

managing office i.e attending to visitors/client

word and data processing

handling telephone calls and appointment

maintaining office diary

ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials

Qualifications

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) with at least C (Plain) in English language.

A Certificate in computer Applications from a recognized institution.

A Secretarial Management Course from a recognized Training Institution.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.