CASB 10 JG (H),
Responsibilities
- typing of board minutes
- managing office i.e attending to visitors/client
- word and data processing
- handling telephone calls and appointment
- maintaining office diary
- ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials
Qualifications
- The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) with at least C (Plain) in English language.
- A Certificate in computer Applications from a recognized institution.
- A Secretarial Management Course from a recognized Training Institution.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.
Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/
The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.