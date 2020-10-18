CASB 10 JG (H),

Responsibilities

  • typing of board minutes
  • managing office i.e attending to visitors/client
  • word and data processing
  • handling telephone calls and appointment
  • maintaining office diary
  • ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials

Qualifications

  • The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) with at least C (Plain) in English language.
  • A Certificate in computer Applications from a recognized institution.
  • A Secretarial Management Course from a recognized Training Institution.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply