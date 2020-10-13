Closing on: Oct 19, 2020

Job Overview

Office Admin will perform administrative and routine clerical tasks. Their responsibilities may include organizing and managing files, acting as receptionists, scheduling meetings and appointments, and supporting other staff with organizational tasks. Apply now!

Responsibilities for Office Administrative Assistant

Greet visitors in a professional manner

Provide visitors with information and direct them accordingly

Answer phone calls and direct callers to the appropriate party

Process, sort, and route incoming and outgoing mail

Monitor and manage inventory of office supplies; order and distribute office supplies as necessary

Coordinate and schedule appointments and meetings

Perform other administrative support tasks, including updating and sorting files, drafting and proofreading correspondence, and conducting research

Qualifications for Office Administrative Assistant

Minimum of Diploma in Business Administration or related course required,

1-2 years of relevant experience in an office setting, preferably in an administrative or clerical role

Excellent organizational skills, ability to prioritize, and comfortable working independently

Exceptional oral and written communication skills, including strong spelling, grammar, and punctuation

Must be committed to providing outstanding customer service and demonstrate strong interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Proficient computer skills and ability to operate general office equipment

HOW TO APPLY

Visit http://www.esayacreations.co.ke the click on the “Jobs” Tab to APPLY for this Position Online