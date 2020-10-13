Closing on: Oct 19, 2020
Job Overview
Office Admin will perform administrative and routine clerical tasks. Their responsibilities may include organizing and managing files, acting as receptionists, scheduling meetings and appointments, and supporting other staff with organizational tasks. Apply now!
Responsibilities for Office Administrative Assistant
- Greet visitors in a professional manner
- Provide visitors with information and direct them accordingly
- Answer phone calls and direct callers to the appropriate party
- Process, sort, and route incoming and outgoing mail
- Monitor and manage inventory of office supplies; order and distribute office supplies as necessary
- Coordinate and schedule appointments and meetings
- Perform other administrative support tasks, including updating and sorting files, drafting and proofreading correspondence, and conducting research
Qualifications for Office Administrative Assistant
- Minimum of Diploma in Business Administration or related course required,
- 1-2 years of relevant experience in an office setting, preferably in an administrative or clerical role
- Excellent organizational skills, ability to prioritize, and comfortable working independently
- Exceptional oral and written communication skills, including strong spelling, grammar, and punctuation
- Must be committed to providing outstanding customer service and demonstrate strong interpersonal skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Proficient computer skills and ability to operate general office equipment
HOW TO APPLY
Visit http://www.esayacreations.co.ke the click on the “Jobs” Tab to APPLY for this Position Online
- YOU MUST INDICATE YOUR EXPECTED SALARY IN YOUR COVER LETTER
- Fill in the application form as required