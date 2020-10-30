We are looking for a reliable Office Administrator.

She will undertake administrative tasks, ensuring the rest of the staff has adequate support to work efficiently.

Ideal candidate will be competent in prioritizing and working with little supervision. They will be self-motivated and trustworthy. The office administrator ensures smooth running of our company’s offices and contributes in driving sustainable growth.

Responsibilities

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

Supervise administrative staff and staff in operations and divide responsibilities to ensure performance.

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary

Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned.

Ensure all bills are paid on time.

Arrange and organize for interviews

Manage Human Resource Diary

Qualifications

bachelor in business administration, human resources or its equivalent

At least 5 Years working experience in a similar position in a reputable Company

Age 28 – 35 years

Key competencies

Proven experience as an office administrator , office assistant or relevant role

, office assistant or relevant role Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)

Qualifications in Human resource will be an advantage

How to Apply

Qualified persons to send CV only to: – recruitmenttrat@gmail.com