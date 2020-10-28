Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – A team of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators were on Wednesday booed and heckled in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) as they drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The leaders led by Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, had a rough time campaigning for the document that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya.

The angry crowd started shouting Deputy President William Ruto’s name and wheelbarrow suggesting they wanted the second in command and not the BBI.

From the video shared online, the crowd stated they wanted only Ruto and they would campaign for him.

Here is the video

Simba Arati had a rough time trying to sell BBI.Watu walisema wanataka Ruto na Wheelbarrow!! @KBonimtetezi @OleItumbi pic.twitter.com/gaONyD93fO — Evans Miloo (@Evans_miloo) October 28, 2020

