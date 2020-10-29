Thursday, October 29, 2020 – With the 2022 General Elections fast approaching, the so-called dynasties are aligning themselves to ensure they stick to power at the expense of ‘hustlers’.

One such dynasty is Odinga’s family with rumours flying around that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu, is seeking to front his son to vie for Kisumu Central MP’s seat.

This comes as Deputy President William Ruto is on a mission to dethrone the ‘dynasties’ in Kenya with his ‘hustlers’ revolution’.

According to sources, Oburu is supporting his son, Elijah Oburu, for Kisumu Central MP come 2022.

He scoffed at reports that his son may not run for MP for Kisumu Central constituency seat in the next general elections, terming the reports as concocted lies.

He said that rumours doing rounds that he has urged his son, Elijah Oburu, to support Joshua Oron are untrue and should be treated as rumours.

According to him, he cannot purport to speak for his son who has shown interest in unseating Fred Ouda.

“You can find out from him if that is true, I cannot speak for him,” said the aged East Africa Legislative Assembly MP.

The former Bondo legislator said that Kisumu has for many years been known as a rumour mill and hastened to add that such reports should be ignored completely.

“Such reports should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve since I have not discussed such an issue with anybody,” he said.

Elijah on his part said he has heard about such reports but also said that they are not true.

The developments now place Ouda in a precarious position ahead of the next polls.

Ouda made his way into Parliament on an ODM party ticket after beating a host of other contenders at the primaries.

They included former MP Ken Obura, Onyango Oloo, former town mayor Sam Okello, Richard Ogendo, and others, to clinch the party ticket.

It is unclear if Raila has endorsed the candidature of Oburu’s son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST