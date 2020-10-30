Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Mwanaisha Abdalla, well known by her stage name Nyota Ndogo, just released her new music video.

We all know that the 39 year old Kenyan musician, who performs Taarab-influenced pop music, got married to 70 year old Henning Nielsen in 2016.

The two lovers met after they walked out of their previous marriages.

Despite being mocked by Kenyans online because of their huge age difference, the two never gave up on each other and instead grew deeper and deeper in love.

On Tuesday, the mother of two released a new video called ‘woman’ in which her husband was featured.

In the video, the lovely lovebirds share their best moments as Nyota Ndogo showers praises on Nielsen for his unconditional love.

Watch it here

The Kenyan DAILY POST