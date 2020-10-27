Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is set to lose his rented Kisumu mansion in the next one week over rent arrears.

A notice signed by City Manager Abala Wanga and addressed to the politician indicated that he owed the Kisumu County Government, which owns the building, a total of Ksh876,000 rent arrears.

The Professor Anyang Nyong’o-led Government threatened to evict Midiwo alongside other politicians who are said to have rent arrears running into millions of shillings.

“Our records indicate that you have not been making payments regularly since you occupy the above premise and have accrued arrears of Ksh876,000.”

“In view of the aforesaid, you are hereby given seven working days to ensure payment is done, failure of which the tenancy will be terminated henceforth without any further reference to you,” read the letter in part.

In his defense, Midiwo denied that he owed the county the money arguing that he had not lived in the house for a long period to warrant the rent arrears.

He further dismissed the notice as a misunderstanding over repairs.

“They agreed to repair the house,” he stated.

Among the five other politicians who received the notices of eviction is Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who was also given notice of eviction if he does not pay Ksh1.7 million within seven days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST