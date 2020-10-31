Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has addressed his clash with Deputy President William Ruto in Nyeri Town on Friday.

The incident happened when the DP toured Nyeri Town and when he allowed the MP to address the crowd, he was jeered and booed and he didn’t speak.

In a statement after the incident, the MP accused the Ruto brigade of throwing sanitized jabs at him as he stood by while the crowd jeered him.

“If you ever wondered what the spark of resistance looks like, then you had a front-row seat as the DP and all his minions took on one man, a first-term MP, who kept silent with each insult and whose stance never changed.

“When they were done they drove off and celebrated their efforts believing they had wounded their foe,” Ngunjiri stated.

Wambugu, who is one of the DP’s fierce critics, added that Ruto tried to hide his lack of composure by asking him to relax even when he was composed.

The MP alleged that his tussle with the DP began when he started driving the Kieleweke agenda, which he stated was a call to stop early campaigns.

