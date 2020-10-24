Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ruled out the closure of schools again amid rising Covid-19 cases.

This comes even as the Government had earlier announced the suspension of planned schools reopening for all students on Monday next week due to the surge in Covid-19 numbers.

Speaking yesterday, Magoga stated that learning will continue as planned and not even the Covid-19 pandemic will stop learning in Kenya.

According to Magoha, there is nothing significant about Coronavirus that warrants suspension of learning.

Several schools across the country have reported cases of the virus among students and teachers, just a week after they were reopened.

The resumption of classes for Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four was to inform how learning will be rolled out for other learners.

“We are happy that the three million learners spread across Form Four, Standard Eight and Grade Four since reporting back to school are in good health and nothing major has so far happened that can lead to closure of schools again,” said Prof Magoha.

He was speaking yesterday at Malava Primary School in Kakamega County while overseeing the distribution of desks.

“We have had a few cases in Mombasa County where three schools have been closed for two weeks. “

“The issue at St Peters Boys Mumias where one student tested positive for Covid-19 has been sorted out.”

“We have taken action and there is nothing to worry about,” said Magoha.

Learning in two secondary schools in Mombasa County has been suspended for two weeks after 15 teachers tested positive for the virus.

There are also reports that four teachers from Mama Ngina High School and 11 from Tononoka High School tested positive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST