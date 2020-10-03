Saturday, October 3, 2020-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has laughed off the decision of Jubilee Party‘s National Executive Council (NEC), recommending the expulsion of Deputy President William Ruto from the ruling coalition.

On Friday, NEC recommended Ruto be removed from the party for allegedly planning a coup at Jubilee Party headquarters on Thursday when President Uhuru Kenyatta left for France on official duties.

Ruto is accused of leading 30 MPs to the party headquarters and threatening party officials, including top members of NEC.

“The DP turned up at the party headquarters with more than 30 MPs, many of them known abusers of the president…foul-mouthed MPs that are on record attacking government projects like Huduma Namba. That move almost created an ugly confrontation.

“The NMC has recommended to NEC that the DP ceases to be deputy party leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili offices that are reserved for him and his allies until such a time this development of the Jubilee Asili is discussed at the NEC,” Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju said on Friday.

But speaking after Tuju’s announcement, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto, stated that the party cannot suspend the DP as the Deputy Party Leader.

He quoted Article 33 of the Jubilee Constitution, which provides that the president of the Republic of Kenya shall be the Party leader and the Deputy President, the Deputy Party leader.

“No person or organ can change that unless the Constitution is amended or Conduct National Elections. Treat Tuju’s lamentations just like a donkey breaking wind!” Murkomen said on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST