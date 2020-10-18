Sunday, October 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a warning to those who are planning to ruin his presidential journey in 2022.

Men surrounding President Uhuru Kenyatta have been burning the midnight oil trying to put a dent in Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The men are led by Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, Raphael Tuju.

Uhuru, Murathe and Tuju are supporting ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and this seems to have angered the second in command.

Ruto, who spoke in Maua on Saturday, said despite Raila Odinga being supported by ‘the system’ and ‘deep state’, he will defeat him in 2022.

“This time, we are giving them an early notice that we are not afraid of deep state and systems because we are the system ourselves. I wonder which system my friend Raila is talking about when he never formed any government.

“If he thinks he will gain power through ‘system’ we are telling him to forget because Kenyans are not foolish since we struggled to form this government,” said Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST