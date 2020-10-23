Friday, October 23, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended the mass reopening of schools, directing that only Grade Four, Class 8 and Form Four students will continue with their studies.

This follows the rising Covid-19 cases with Kenya recording 1068 new infections in a single day, yesterday.

The decision also came about after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe declined to approve the resumption of studies for all other students.

Education CS George Magoha was expected to release a date for mass reopening after candidates and Grade 4 students returned to schools on Monday, October 12.

The Kenya Association of International Schools (KAIS) already postponed mass reopening for their students in line with a directive from the Ministry of Education.

“The ministry has elected to postpone further reopening of other levels for in-person learning as they conduct an audit of this initial phase and iron out a decision model for re-opening schools as needed.”

“This is due to the spike and second wave of Covid-19 community transmission,” KAIS Head of Secretariat Jane Mwangi stated in an interview.

CS Magoha and his team were sent back to the drawing board and are analysing the trajectory of the disease for two weeks before making a final call.

However, stakeholders are worried that a new date may hamper the school calendar issued by Magoha ahead of partial reopening on October 12.

All other students may be forced to sit at home till mid-November or January 2021.

The Ministry is also contemplating directing schools to revert to virtual learning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST