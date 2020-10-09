Friday, October 9, 2020 – The Kisii High Court handed the Ministry of Education a severe blow ahead of the imminent reopening of schools on Monday.

In the ruling yesterday, the court directed that schools will only be reopened after complying with Covid-19 guidelines that were issued by the Ministry of Health alongside other education stakeholders.

The petition was filed by eight parents back on Thursday, May 28, 2020, with Justice K. Ndung’u endorsing the mediation by the parents.

Among the respondents in the petition included Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, Ministry of Education Science and Technology, the Attorney General, and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

“Upon hearing the petitioners, counsels for the respondents and the mediator John Onyiego, it is therefore ordered that the mediation agreement duly signed by parties and dated August 25, 2020, and which is duly signed by all parties is adopted as the judgment of the court,” ruled the judge.

Speaking in Kisumu on Wednesday, while inspecting Kisumu National Polytechnic, Magoha admitted that social distancing will not be achieved in schools.

“As far as Primary and Secondary schools are concerned, social distancing shall not be achieved, so do not go looking for it,” he noted.

The announcement was followed by two activists, Michael Kojo and Evance Oloo moving to court to challenge the reopening of schools.

The two claimed many schools across the country have not put in place necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

School reopening was further dealt a blow on Wednesday after High Court ordered Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha to convene a meeting with education stakeholders, including the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), ahead of reopening of schools.

