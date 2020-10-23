Friday, October 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned that there is no room for divisive, tribal politics in his Rift Valley backyard ahead of the 2022 elections.

This comes even as leaders from the region opposed to his 2022 Presidential bid accused him of employing intimidation tactics.

Led by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, the leaders stated that Ruto’s camp has realised that the ground is shifting and they have resorted to dirty politics of mudslinging their opponents.

“The DP has realised that the community is not with him and some of us who have been against their theatrics are being heard… they have now started inciting people against us,” he said.

Kutuny, who is allied to the President and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, said they have a plan to lock out Dr. Ruto out of Rift Valley politics.

“Instead of building bridges, he has been destroying them.”

“We are now focused on wresting the region from the DP because he has failed the community,” he said.

