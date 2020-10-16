Friday, October 16, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Treasury CS Ukuru Yattani’s wife.

Uhuru revoked the appointment of Gumato Ukur Yattani as the Chairperson of the Council of JKUAT, effective October 16.

He replaced her with Ambassador Mahboub Maalim.

Maalim is currently the chair of the Kenya Power board.

He has served as IGAD Executive Secretary, Permanent Secretary in Office of the President, as well as the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The CS’s wife had been appointed by Education CS George Magoha in November 2019, to serve for three years.

Gumato hit the headlines because on the same day, she was also appointed as a member of the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms in Kenya.

The appointment was gazetted by Agriculture CS Peter Munya who was serving as the Trade CS at the time.

Her academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Education degree from Moi University and an MBA in Human Resource Management from the University of Nairobi.

Mrs Yattani is a Ph.D. holder (Gender and Diversity Management) from Vienna University of Economics and Social Sciences.

She has been at the forefront in fighting for the rights of minorities and marginalized groups in Kenya.

She has also served as the convener of the Minorities and Marginalized Department at the National Gender and Equality Commission where she also worked as a commissioner from April 11, 2013.

She has many years of experience from her previous job as an undersecretary in the Office of the President, and Chair of the Board of the Integrated Pastoralist Development (IPAD).

Gumato is the founder of the Kanacho Nomadic Educational Foundation, a charitable foundation that addresses education and rural poverty challenges in Northern Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST