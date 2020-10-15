Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies have ruled out the possibility of Deputy President William Ruto shaking hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that efforts were being made to reconcile Uhuru and Ruto, who have fallen out bitterly despite being elected on the same ticket.

Led by Suba South MP John Mbadi, Raila’s allies said for Ruto to reconcile with Uhuru, the conversation between the two leaders would have to be honest.

According to Mbadi, it will be hard, almost impossible, for Uhuru to reconcile with Ruto because as it stands, the two are irreconcilable.

“The person leading the reconciliation talks should either tell Uhuru to abandon his peace and unity agenda of the country and help Ruto’s selfish 2022 presidential campaign or tell Ruto to stop early campaigns and help in service delivery,” Mbadi stated.

