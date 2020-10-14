Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has expressed his displeasure at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services after some of its officials stormed City Hall on Tuesday.

Sonko shared a protest letter addressed to NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi, authored by acting County Secretary Justus Kangethe.

He was rattled by a senior NMS official Rachel Maina whom he accused of storming City Hall in the company of her colleagues and forcefully carted away sensitive documents from the Personnel Registry of City Inspectorate.

“Military tactics and the use of force and intimidation will not be entertained at City Hall.”

“A contract can be terminated at any stage,” Sonko stated in a protest letter.

“These are documents which touch on the employment details of the concerned officers and even if they are not sensitive, the action by the officer is not only obnoxious but also quite subverts the Nairobi City County Governments,” the protest letter stated.

He stated that Rachel’s conduct did not portray NMS in good light and triggered unnecessary friction between the 2 government entities.

Sonko’s administration has demanded that the employment documents carted from City Hall be returned.

“Should there be considered need for the documents, then the laid down procedures should be followed in requesting for and securing them from our custody,” the county secretary explained.

The protest letter also demanded that Rachel be reprimanded for her actions.

She was one of the National Government staff who was moved to NMS by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in March.

