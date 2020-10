Friday, 09 October, 2020 – Kameme FM presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, dumped his first wife for Kikuyu gospel songstress Mary Lincoln.

Njogu officiated his union with Mary Lincoln after paying dowry in August.

Mary, a mother of 3 girls, is known for her stunning looks and banging body.

The curvy singer left thirsty men craning their necks after she flaunted her sexy goodies in the ocean.

See photo and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST